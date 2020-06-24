Rally to save Hey Reb! statue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A group of local UNLV sports fans have taken up the cause to “save the Hey Reb! statue” on campus. The statue was removed from in front of the Tam Almuni Center on campus last week by the university president because of what she said was racial sensitivities.

The group has a rally planned for Thursday, 6 P.M. at the corner of Tropicana and University Avenue and they have started a Facebook page where they have more than 6,000 signatures of people who want the statue returned.

“In recent conversations with the donor we mutually agreed it was best to remove the statue,” said UNLV President Marta Meana.