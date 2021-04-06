Quarterback competition heats up during UNLV spring practice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It won’t be long and UNLV will be kicking off its football season at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels are exactly one week into spring football practice, and the quarterback competition is already starting to heat up.

Last season, four quarterbacks fielded snaps for UNLV. Primary starter Max Gilliam is no longer on the roster, so the focus is on junior and Texas Christian University transfer Justin Rogers and sophomore Doug Brumfield. True freshman Cameron Friel is already on campus and could also be a factor in the competition.

Whoever emerges in the spring will have the difficult task of improving an offense that ranked second to last in scoring in the Mountain West last season.

“Those guys have done a good job coming out. They are working their tail off in the film room and pre-practice and post-practice and getting things done. Doing it the right way, competing together,” said head coach Marcus Arroyo. “They know the expectations, as standards are really high at the position, Cam as a young guy. And so I think so far, so good.”

Rogers shared, “Executing the offense, we have our rules and goals that we look for, and I think whoever accomplishes those goals through our camp, throughout the summer and fall camp, that is who will win the job.”

“I feel a lot more confident this year, just because I have more time with the team just to get a mesh and a bond together,” said Brumfield. “More time to just gel and perfect our craft.”

The Rebels will hold their spring showcase inside Allegiant Stadium on May 1. Their first home game will be Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington.