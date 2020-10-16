Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed within UNLV football program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV football program, like many programs around the country, is fighting the coronavirus.

UNLV officials confirmed to 8 News Now that less than 2.5 percent of the football program has tested positive for COVID-19.

UNLV will not release the names or exact number of those testing positive, but those with the positive tests include players, coaches and trainers in the program.

Those who tested positive are now in a 10-day self isolation period. They are not practicing with the team.

Practice has not been halted, and the program has not been shut down.

The Mountain West implemented a three times a week testing for all athletic programs. The players test on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.