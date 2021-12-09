Nuga scores 21 to carry UNLV over Seattle 76-56

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels speaks during a news conference after his team defeated the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 64-58 in his first game as head coach at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Nuga had a season-high 21 points as UNLV easily beat Seattle 76-56. Cameron Tyson led the Redhawks with 14 points.

Nuga shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, and dished out a career-high eight assists while committing just one turnover. He also grabbed five rebounds and had a steal and a block. Hamilton shot 8 of 9 from the field for the Runnin’ Rebels (5-5).

Seattle (7-3) had three players score in double figures, led by Tyson Cameron’s 14 points and Kobe Williamson’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.



STAT OF THE GAME: UNLV shot a season-high 54.5% (30 of 55) from the floor for the game after making 66.7% (16 of 24) of its shots after halftime, including 50% (6 of 12) from 3-point range.



STRONG DEFENSE: The Redhawks managed just 34.4% (21 of 61) shooting for the game and UNLV limited them to 31.3% (10 of 32) in the second half.OTHER RUNNIN’ REBEL CONTRIBUTORS: Royce Hamm Jr. grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and Jordan McCabe dished out six assists and recorded three steals despite picking up his fourth foul early in the second half.

QUOTABLE: “It was good to see the guys bounce back. We had a tough stretch and to come back to Vegas, play hard and get the results they did, we are just really proud and happy for them. It is exciting that they were able to see the results of continuing to work hard in practice, continuing to battle and get back in the win column. That is important for us going forward.” – UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger