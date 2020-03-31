New payment options with UNLV tickets for football and basketball

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – In recognition of the challenges presented during these uncertain times, UNLV Athletics has introduced new payment plan options and adjusted renewal deadlines for football and men’s basketball season ticket holders.



The seat selection process for returning season ticket holders for UNLV football will now begin in April and several new payment plan options will be available. While the first payment will be due upon seat selection, season ticket holders will have the option to make payments through the first week of August.



In addition, the Runnin’ Rebel basketball season ticket renewal deadline has been extended until August 3, which is two months longer than previously announced. Extended payment plans will also be available, including a plan spread over six months.



“We recognize that our community is facing some very unique and unusual challenges,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We are all looking forward to the time when we can return together to cheer on our Rebels, but with the uncertainty ahead, we have taken a number of significant steps to better able our fans to continue to be a part of the Rebel family.”



Payment plans will also include monthly or bi-weekly options to best fit the needs of UNLV season ticket holders.



“Providing flexibility in making payments will allow our loyal customers to customize the plan that works best for them,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations Megan Caligiuri said. “Instead of having a one-size-fits-all approach, each season ticket holder will have several options that best fits their needs.”



Under first-year head coach Marcus Arroyo, UNLV football will open the 2020 season at Allegiant Stadium by hosting Pac-12 Conference member Cal on August 29. The football program signed a record-setting recruiting class in February, ranked at the top of the Mountain West by several outlets. Fans can make deposits for new season tickets for just $50 by visiting UNLVtickets.com or by calling (702) 739-FANS (3267).



The Runnin’ Rebels will open the 2020-21 season, their second under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, this November. The men’s basketball program is coming off its best Mountain West season in 12 years, finishing in a tie for second place in the league after recording 12 league victories, also a 12-year high. The program has also signed the conference’s top-ranked recruiting class. New season tickets are on sale now and may be purchased through UNLVtickets.com or by calling (702) 739-FANS (3267).