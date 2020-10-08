New line of Nike UNLV football uniforms unveiled

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV football program has a new coach, a new stadium, a new schedule – and now it has a brand new look just in time for the 2020 season.

After becoming the Rebels’ 12th head coach in history last December, Marcus Arroyo went to work with Nike in creating a new line of uniforms from head to toe that will first be worn on the field during a season-opening trip to face San Diego State October 24. UNLV’s home-opener, and first appearance at its new home inside the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, is scheduled for October 31.

“I am so fortunate to have developed some deep relationships with some amazing people and pioneers at Nike that inspired me to ‘stretch the possible,'” said Arroyo, who moved to Las Vegas after helping lead Oregon to the Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl victory as offensive coordinator last season. “With Nike, we have the important opportunity to create these different and personalized combinations, all of which help us share who we are, where we are from, and where we are going together.”

The iconic UNLV arch, first introduced by legendary head coach John Robinson in 1999, remains but major changes include a move from silver helmets to instead featuring the darker anthracite color. In addition, a fourth color has been introduced up top as the Rebels have a white helmet as part of their repertoire for the first time in a program that started in 1968. In fact, research shows that UNLV is one of only 11 schools in the 130-member FBS to have never worn a white helmet in any football game.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter – a fresh slate — with a chance to write our own legacy here and to take this program somewhere it’s never been,” said Arroyo. “Introducing a white helmet is symbolic of our steps into the future.”

Each jersey will proudly display REBELS in a custom font along the chest while the pants show off another, smaller UNLV arch opposite the famous Nike swoosh. Also, jersey numbers appear on each shoulder sleeve. Other features include both white and chrome face mask choices and a new, cherry-gloss Rebel Red helmet.

“We live, work and study in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is in The Silver State. According to NASA, Las Vegas, with our city lights on – is the brightest spot on Earth. We need to embrace and be a reflection of that bright image.”

With four helmets, three jerseys and two sets of cleats, UNLV’s new look includes at least 180 possible combinations for game day.

“Everything we do in this program, including how we present ourselves, has meaning,” said Arroyo. “The same is true of our uniform choices. The anthracite gray continues the use of a primary school color and is a reminder that we represent the University, faculty and staff, all current and former students – and particularly former players. It’s a constant reminder of who we are as a Rebel family.”

Following Governor Sisolak’s new directive on gatherings, UNLV Athletics has submitted a plan to allow for a limited number of fans in attendance, which is pending approval from the Southern Nevada Health District and will also have to be approved by the state’s Department of Business & Industry.

If approved, UNLV will offer tickets on a single-game basis. Current season ticket holders will take priority and have an opportunity to purchase tickets to 2020 home games at Allegiant Stadium. If any seats remain after the exclusive season ticket holder window, tickets will then be available for purchase to the general public. Fans who are not already season ticket holders and are interested in UNLV football tickets are encouraged to fill out this Ticket Interest Form.