UNLV’s Alyssa Durazo-Frescas shoots over Michigan’s Elise Stuck in the first half on Friday in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No. 18 Michigan got hot in the third quarter for a 71-59 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, halting the win streak of the UNLV women’s team at 22 games.

Emily Kiser and Maddie Nolan had 18 points apiece and Leigha Brown added 17 for Michigan (23-9) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For the 22nd-ranked Rebels, whose season ends at 31-3, Essence Booker had 16 points and Desi-Rae Young and Justice Ethridge each had 11.

Michigan led 36-31 in the third quarter when it went on a 12-0 burst to pull ahead 48-31 with 2:08 left in the period. Kiser had a basket and a 3-pointer in the surge and Nolan added a 3 and Brown a basket.