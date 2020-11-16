NCAA plans to move March Madness to one city in 2021; discussing with Indianapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 08: Braxton Key #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks in the closing seconds of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA Photos via Getty Images Men’s Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Monday that it will relocate all 13 of its previously determined preliminary round sites for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with their sights set on moving the NCAA Tournament to a single host city. Indianapolis, which is home to the NCAA headquarters is most likely to be chosen as the host city.

“In recent weeks, the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has engaged in a thorough contingency planning process to determine the most effective way to conduct a safe and healthy March Madness for all participants for the 2021 championship,” NCAA spokesman David Worlock said. “Through these discussions, it became apparent to the committee that conducting the championship at 13 preliminary round sites spread throughout the country would be very difficult to execute in the current pandemic environment. The committee has decided the championship should be held in a single geographic area to enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”