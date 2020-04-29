MWC Football Media Days to go virtual

BOISE, ID – DECEMBER 7: Defensive Player of the Game, nose tackle Sonatane Lui #98 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates at the conclusion of the Mountain West Championship against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on December 7, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 31-10. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For years media members who cover the Mountain West Conference have met for a couple of days of interviews, voting and discussions about the upcoming season. Like many other aspects of life during the coronavirus pandemic, this has changed as well. The MWC has announced plans to take their Football Media Days online. The following is a statement from the Conference.

“After discussions with our membership, TV partners, members of the media and SoFi Stadium, the Mountain West will move its 2020 Football Media Days scheduled for July 16-17 to a virtual program on a date to be determined. The new innovative format will provide the opportunity for the promotion of a broader range of student-athletes, while also allowing media to participate who otherwise would not have been able to attend the event in-person. The later virtual program date will also permit maximum flexibility for MW football programs this summer.”