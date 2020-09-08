McTyer, coaching trio highlight Rebels’ NFL contingent this season

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – With the NFL season set to kick off this week, five former UNLV players find themselves on various 2020 rosters while a trio of former Rebels are part of coaching staffs.

Cornerback Torry McTyer leads the way as the only current member of an active 53-player NFL roster. A four-year letterman at UNLV from 2013-16, McTyer was re-signed over the weekend by the Cincinnati Bengals. Originally a free-agent signee of the Miami Dolphins in 2017, he later spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. The Bengals signed him last season and McTyer went on to play in five games for Cincinnati.

A pair of UNLV alums was announced as part of the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns. Former Rebel quarterback/linebacker Johnny Stanton (lettered in 2016-17) is now playing fullback on the professional level while Robert Jackson (2016-17), who played six games for the franchise last fall, returns at cornerback.

Closer to home, the Las Vegas Raiders signed versatile rookie Javin White to their practice squad after the Oakland native turned in a strong camp. The fan favorite played multiple positions while starring for the Rebels from 2016-19 but is a full-time linebacker in the NFL. Another alum of the program, defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga (2012-13, ’15-16) is on the reserve list after opting out of the season because of the pandemic.

On the sidelines, a pair of former Rebel quarterbacks are serving as offensive coordinators this season: Shane Steichen (2003-06) for the Los Angeles Chargers and Scott Turner (2002-03) with the newly branded Washington Football Team. Also, UNLV Athletics Hall of Famer and former receiving great Keenan McCardell is overseeing the wide receivers for the team he first found fame with on the pro level, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition, former Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Beau Bell (2004-07) is taking part in the inaugural Scouting Apprentice Program for the Los Angeles Rams.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn earned his bachelor’s degree from UNLV but did not play or coach for the Rebels while Dallas Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett also graduated from the school and was a volunteer assistant for the program in 2009.

Eight other current NFL assistants previously worked at UNLV through the years.

Andre Patterson, who coached the Rebel defensive line from 2008-09, is the co-defensive coordinator and DL coach for the Minnesota Vikings while former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano (DC/DBs 1990-91) is the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

Joe Barry (LBs, 1999) is the assistant head coach and oversees the linebackers for the Rams; Tim Hauck (DC/DBs, 2013-14) coaches safeties for the Philadelphia Eagles; Eric Yarber (WRs, 1997) coaches the receivers for the Rams; Rob Boras (OC/OL, 1999-2003) is the tight ends coach for the Buffalo Bills; Tony Dews (LBs, 2006) coaches running backs for the Tennessee Titans; and Chris Caminiti (graduate assistant coach in 2000) is the senior coaching assistant for the Chargers.