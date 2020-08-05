Las Vegas Bowl launches online series to encourage youth health

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 16: The Las Vegas Bowl logo is displayed at midfield at Sam Boyd Stadium during the game between the Boise State Broncos and the Oregon Ducks on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS –The Las Vegas Bowl has launched a new initiative this week to help kids stay active and healthy.

The Las Vegas Bowl Playbook for Success was created to engage boys and girls through a series of videos and challenges, all presented for free online at www.lvbowl.com and on the bowl’s social media channels.

Hosted by Las Vegas Bowl staffer and former University of Oregon running back JJ Jones, Playbook for Success offers detailed workout instruction videos along with health and cooking tips for young fans. The program’s introductory video is now live and a new video is scheduled to be released each week.

“With the continued need to practice social distancing, as a result of our popular summer youth clinic being canceled, we looked to create a platform for youth to stay active and healthy while being safe,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl. “Playbook for Success not only helps get kids in Southern Nevada moving but also provides access for kids around the country to get active from the comfort of their own home.”

The next Las Vegas Bowl will be the first to take place at the recently completed Allegiant Stadium and feature a new matchup between teams from the Pac-12 Conference and Southeastern Conference.

