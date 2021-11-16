Kruger leads Rebels to 3-0 record with 64-62 win over N. Dakota St.

UNLV Sports

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Kevin Kruger of the UNLV Rebels speaks during a news conference after his team defeated the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 64-58 in his first game as head coach at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – First year head coach Kevin Kruger is now 3-0 with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. The Rebels have wins over Gardner-Webb, Cal and Monday’s thrilling win over N. Dakota St.

Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points as UNLV held off North Dakota State 64-62 in nonconference play. Donovan Williams had 15 points for the Rebels (3-0). Jordan McCabe added 13 points, while Royce Hamm Jr. snagged 17 rebounds. Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bison (2-1).

The Runnin’ Rebels play their 4th straight home game Friday night against 4th ranked Michigan.

