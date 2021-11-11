Kevin Kruger wins debut as Runnin’ Rebel coach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Kevin Kruger had done just about everything possible at UNLV. As a player he led the Rebels to the Sweet 16 in 2007, he also was an assistant coach for a couple of season and now he has taken over the program that his father, Lon, used to coach. Kruger won his opener Wednesday night as the new Rebels head coach.

Bryce Hamilton had 22 points as UNLV got past Gardner-Webb 64-58 in a season opener. Royce Hamm Jr. had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks for the Rebels. Donovan Williams added 10 points. Marvin Coleman had eight rebounds. Hamilton’s layup with 24 seconds left gave UNLV a two-possession lead and Mike Nuga sank two free throws with 9 seconds remaining to wrap up the win. D’Maurian Williams tied a career high with 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.