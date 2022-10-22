Jim Bolla, bottom left, playing against North Carolina State in an NCAA Tournament game in 1974. (AP file photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jim Bolla, who coached the UNLV women’s basketball team for 14 seasons and holds the program record for victories, died Friday, the school said on its website.

Bolla, 70, led the women’s team from 1982 to 1996, compiling a 300-120 record, including seven trips to the NCAA Tournament. His teams won 20 or more games 11 times.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said Bolla’s legacy at the school is “unmatched” and praised his “lasting contributions as a mentor to so many young people, especially here in Las Vegas.”

After coaching, Bolla was the university’s director of athletic development, in charge of fundraising for the athletic department. He is credited for securing a $3.1 million gift for the softball and golf programs and raising nearly $5 million, according to the school’s website.

Cause of death was cancer, the university said.

Bolla, who was born in Pittsburgh and played college basketball at Pitt, is survived by his wife, Dallas Boychuk, and a daughter, Sasha.