Jenkins hits 7 3s, scores 25; UNLV beats Kansas State 68-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David Jenkins Jr. scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Bryce Hamilton finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and UNLV beat Kansas State 68-58.
Jenkins, who sat out last season after transferring from South Dakota State, hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range.
Caleb Grill added 12 points for UNLV (1-4).
The Runnin’ Rebels had lost their first four games of a season for the first time since 1994-95.
Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats (1-3) with 17 points. Nijel Pack added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.
The Runnin’ Rebels shot 52% from the field and never trailed.