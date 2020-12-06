Jenkins hits 7 3s, scores 25; UNLV beats Kansas State 68-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David Jenkins Jr. scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Bryce Hamilton finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and UNLV beat Kansas State 68-58.

Jenkins, who sat out last season after transferring from South Dakota State, hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

Caleb Grill added 12 points for UNLV (1-4).

The Runnin’ Rebels had lost their first four games of a season for the first time since 1994-95.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats (1-3) with 17 points. Nijel Pack added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Runnin’ Rebels shot 52% from the field and never trailed.

