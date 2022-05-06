LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is always a welcome mat for Hawaii, particularly the proud Rainbow Warrior teams, but today they go head-to-head with the UNLV Rebels, the nation’s top offense.

The programs have a three-game weekend series at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Rebels get a break from Mountain West play and will maintain their first-place standing.

Hawaii likes to recruit in Las Vegas, and one of their pitchers is a former Silverado Skyhawk star.

“They treat everyone … they love everyone over there. They call me the ‘Ninth Island Boy,’ and it’s pretty fun over there,” former Silverado star Buddy Pindeo said.

“I heard the venue is insane, so I’m really looking forward to that. And I also heard that their team rakes, so I’m looking forward to that — some good competition outside the conference,” said Cade Halemanu, a pitcher who played high school ball in Hawaii.