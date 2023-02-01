LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EJ Harkless and Keshon Gilbert led five players in double figures as UNLV stopped Colorado State 83-71 on Tuesday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado, for its third straight victory.

Harkless scored 17 points and Gilbert added 16 as the Rebels improved to 4-6 in the Mountain West, 15-7 overall. Luis Rodriguez, who had missed the two previous games because of injury, and Justin Weber each scored 11 and Keyshawn Hall scored 10.

The Rebels built on a solid first half with some superb shooting after intermission to build their lead to as much as 22 points at one point. The Rams made a run, closing to within eight points with 1:39, left but could get no closer.

“We have a little more confidence in the locker room right now,” Rebels coach Kevin Kruger said. “We had a tough two-week stretch, and now we have had a good week-and-a-half stretch. Guys are feeling good and we know we are a good team. We are going to make good things happen and right now they are having fun doing it.”

UNLV made 29 of 61 shots overall (47.5%), including 13-for-24 (54.2%) after the break. With Gilbert (4-for-6), Hall and Shane Nowell (each 2-for-3), the Rebels were 11 of 27 on 3 pointers (40.75).

Colorado State countered by shooting 44% overall (22-for-50) and just 29.4% (5-for-17) from 3-point range. The Rams stayed close by hitting their free throws, making 22 of 27. UNLV was 14-for-22 from the line.

Kruger was happy to see his team continue its sticky defensive play. “They are guarding their tails off and making plays for each other, and it is just fun to watch them out there having fun,” he said.

Isiaiah Steves led the Rams (10-13 overall, 2-8 in MW) with 18 points. Teammates John Tonje, Patrick Cartier and Isaiah Rivera each had 17.

For the Rams, it was a fourth successive loss. It’s the second time this season Colorado State has lost four in a row, and Tonje suggested the latest skid could be playing mind games.

“That’s something we have to fight off,” he said. “We have to continue to know every day is a new day. Best we can, try to make every play and not think about what happened on the last one.”