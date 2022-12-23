EJ Harkless led the Rebels with 19 points against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a 74-63 win. (UNLV photo)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless had 19 points in UNLV’s 74-63 victory against Southern Miss on Thursday.

Harkless had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Rebels (11-1). Luis Rodriguez added 18 points while going 6 of 12 (5 for 8 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds and four steals. Justin Webster recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

DeAndre Pinckney led the way for the Golden Eagles (11-2) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Southern Miss also got 18 points and three steals from Austin Crowley. In addition, Denijay Harris finished with six points.

Rodriguez scored 11 points in the first half and UNLV went into the break trailing 33-32. EJ Harkless’ 15-point second half helped UNLV finish off the 11-point victory.