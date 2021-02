LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - The UNLV men’s basketball team will continue its four-game road swing - it’s longest of the season - with a pair of Mountain West games at San Jose State scheduled for Friday, February 19 and Sunday, February 21. Friday’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be video streamed via Stadium on the Mountain West Network, while Sunday’s game will start at 1 p.m. and be televised on CBS Sports Network.

This will be SJSU’s first true home game of the season, as the pandemic forced the Spartans to play their previous home contests out of state in Phoenix.