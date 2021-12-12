Hamilton leads UNLV past Hartford 95-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored a season-high 33 points as UNLV got past Hartford 95-78. Donovan Williams added 32 points for the Runnin’ Rebels. D.J. Mitchell led the Hawks on Saturday with 19 points.

Hamilton scored a game- and season-high 33 points, while Williams added a career-high 32. McCabe dished out 11 assists as the Runnin’ Rebels (6-5) turned in 23 total assists on 28 made field goals.

Hartford (1-8) had four players score in double figures with D.J. Mitchell leading the way with 19 points.

STAT OF THE GAME: UNLV recorded an assist on all 13 of its made field goals in the first half.

BENCH DOMINATION: UNLV’s bench outscored Hartford’s 34-6 for the game.

FIRST-HALF SHOOTING: The Runnin’ Rebels shot 52.0% (13 of 25) in the first half, including 53.3% (8 of 15) on 3-pointers to take a 44-35 lead at the break.QUOTABLE: “I’m really proud of the guys for fighting and competing. It was fun playing an early game on a Saturday and they shared the ball so well. They were having a good time out there and that’s what we want to see them doing.

(On the fans showing up and being loud) “I just want to say thank you to them. Our fans are passionate and they are loud. They get into it. We hope to see them back at the Thomas & Mack Center next week. The guys appreciate it. They feed off of it and with the rodeo in town this was a great two games for us here. We would just love for people to come back out next week and cheer on the guys.” – UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger

NOTES:– This was the first meeting in men’s basketball between Hartford and UNLV.- Hamilton was 12 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, while Williams shot 10 of 12 and 3 of 3, respectively.- Williams added six rebounds, had three assists and three steals, while Hamilton also had four rebounds.- Royce Hamm Jr. led UNLV in rebounding with seven, also adding six points and three blocks.- UNLV shot 51.9% (28 of 54) for the game.- UNLV recorded a season-high 11 steals for the game and made 11 3-pointers, which tied its season-high vs. Division I teams.- UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,140 straight games.

NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will return to the Thomas & Mack Center for its final two non-conference games of the year: Wednesday, Dec. 15 vs. Omaha and Wednesday, Dec. 22 vs. San Diego. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit UNLVtickets.com.