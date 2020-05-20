Guaranteed Giveaway program continues for 2020 UNLV Football

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV Athletics has announced a continuation of its popular Guaranteed Giveaway program for Rebel football’s inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium this fall.

Geared towards increasing the value of being a UNLV football season ticket holder, the package upgrade is offered exclusively to 2020 football season ticket holders and includes three T-shirts, a hat, a face mask, a seamless bandana, and a replica of Allegiant Stadium, all for just $45. Season ticket holders who purchase the Guaranteed Giveaway upgrade will be able to to select the size of their T-shirts.



2020 UNLV Football Guaranteed Giveaway Details:

Rebel ‘stache face mask

Inaugural Season Hat – Home Opener

Vamos Rebels black T-shirt – Hispanic Heritage & Black Out Game

Pink seamless bandana – Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Allegiant Stadium Replica – Rebel Homecoming

UNLV flag T-Shirt – Military Appreciation Game

Our State. Our Cannon. T-shirt – Rivalry Red Effect Game

“Rebel football season ticket holders appreciated the opportunity to add on last season’s full suite of giveaways, and we are thrilled to be able to offer it once again for the inaugural season at a Allegiant Stadium,” said Megan Caligiuri, Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations. “This benefit continues to allow our most loyal fans the exclusive opportunity to lock in limited edition Rebel items.”



Season ticket holders who do not wish to purchase the Guaranteed Giveaway upgrade will still have the chance to win one of the 500-1,000 giveaway items of the game, along with members of the general public during each Rebel football home game. Fans will be asked to text to win, and winners will be notified during the game with pick-up available after the game has concluded. Quantities and sizes for each item will vary from game to game.



The deadline for UNLV football season ticket holders to purchase the Guaranteed Giveaway add-on feature is July 29, 2020. To purchase, log in to your UNLVTickets account here, or call 702-895-5545.



UNLV opens its seven-game home schedule August 29 vs. Cal at the new $2 billion state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium. Season ticket deposits are available for just $1 and can be placed by visiting unlvtickets.com. Interest-free five-month payment plans are also available.