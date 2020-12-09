‘Giving Tuesday’ helps UNLV Momentum Fund grow towards goal of $1.5 million

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – In August, the UNLV Athletics Department reintroduced the Momentum Fund Campaign to offset the growing impacts of COVID-19. With a goal of $1.5 million, the campaign set a high bar amidst unprecedented conditions.

With less than a month to the deadline, the campaign has eclipsed the $1 million mark and is quickly approaching its most ambitious goal, bolstered by $100,000 raised last week on Giving Tuesday.

“We feel so very fortunate to benefit from lasting friendships that have only grown in strength and impact during this most challenging period,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois. “Instead of retreating, our Rebel Athletic Fund community has maintained and accelerated our advancement. We have seen life-changing generosity over the past several months and our gratitude is truly boundless.”

Support from the John C. Kish Foundation has been instrumental to student-athlete success, with scholarships funded providing pathways to a world-class education and lifelong success. Earlier this fall, the Kish Foundation committed its largest ever gift to UNLV Athletics, a $500,000 investment in student-athlete excellence through the Momentum Fund.

“I grew up in a very athletic-centered lifestyle,” said Kish Foundation Executive Director Matthew Frazier. “Balancing athletics and education has enabled me to be who I have become today. Being blessed to have a job centered on giving back to the community is something I take very seriously. It is essential to the Las Vegas community during this time of uncertainty. It gives us a strong sense of identity, inspiration and tradition.”

A life-changing partnership with the Andre Agassi Foundation has also been a pillar of the Momentum Fund.

“Athletics is a proving ground for excellence in all facets of life,” said Andre Agassi Foundation for Education CEO Steve Miller. “The Momentum Fund epitomizes this principle. We are fortunate to contribute to the Fund and, most importantly, to advance academic excellence and the lifelong success of UNLV’s exceptional student-athletes.”

UNLV alumnus and highly successful entrepreneur Kirk Brown, co-founder of Zoominfo, shares a similar passion. Roommate to legendary Rebel golfer Ryan Moore while a student at UNLV, Kirk and his wife Ashley, also a UNLV alum, have been instrumental to athletics department advancements over the past three years. A recent gift from the Browns funded, in part, the new locker room that the Runnin’ Rebels now call home in the Thomas & Mack Center.

“We believe in the direction, drive and leadership found within the athletics department,” said Brown. “Yes, there are ups and downs, but that is to be expected when you are building a championship culture. Ashley and I are proud to support the Momentum Fund and invest in the success of our exceptional student-athletes, our coaches and the fulfillment of a mission that we believe in fully.”

It is steadfast support from dedicated families and stakeholders that represents the true spirit of the Momentum Fund Campaign and its impact.

“The Momentum Fund symbolizes the resolve displayed on a daily basis during this pandemic,” said UNLV Senior Associate AD John Gladchuk. “Desiree has set an inspirational course and the Momentum Fund reflects our determination to live our mission and position our student-athletes to compete, and win, at everything that they do.”

The new fan cutout drive, launched last month, is the latest Momentum Fund tenet providing fans a chance to participate in the rise of the UNLV basketball programs while advancing student-athlete success. To join the cutout drive, click here. All cutout purchases double as Momentum Fund contributions with the department looking to fill every lower bowl seat prior to the Runnin’ Rebels’ scheduled home game against rival San Diego State on December 31.