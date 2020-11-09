Game times announced for two Rebel football games

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – All kickoff times for the remaining UNLV football schedule are set after the Mountain West announced information on two upcoming games Monday.

The Rebels will play at Colorado State on Nov. 21 starting at 2:30 pm PT (3:30 pm MT) in a game televised by FS2. The following Friday, UNLV will host Wyoming the day after Thanksgiving with a 1 pm PT kick at Allegiant Stadium on FS1.

The Rebels hit the road this week with a 7:30 pm PT game on Saturday at San Jose State on FS2. Also, as previously announced, UNLV is slated to host Boise State in its home finale on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 pm PT on CBS Sports Network before heading to Hawai’i for a Dec. 12 game that will kick off at 8 pm PT.