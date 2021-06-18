Fundraising efforts for former Rebel Robert Smith

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Robert Smith was one of the most exciting guards in Rebel basketball history. He played on the team that went to the Final Four in 1977 and worked as a Rebel broadcaster until he suffered a stroke in 2019. His broadcasting partner, Jon Sandler has put together a GoFundMe page for Smith to help him in his recovery.

UNLV Runnin’ Rebel legend Robert Smith is in desperate need of a power wheelchair to enable his mobility and improve his quality of life. In addition, the family needs a lift to be able to transport the chair. We have secured funding for approximately half the costs but need your help! Please give what you can today. We will post a picture of the chair and lift on Twitter and Facebook as soon as we have raised the money and they have been delivered to the family.

You can click this link to donate