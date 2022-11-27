LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Cannon is back at UNLV, thanks to a late-game defensive stand highlighted by Johnathan Baldwin breaking up a fourth-down pass near the goal line.

The Rebels beat Nevada-Reno 27-22 on Saturday before an announced Senior Day crowd of 24,873 at Allegiant Stadium, using that final defensive stop to end a six-game losing streak and beat their intrastate rival for the first time since 2019.

The Rebels made several clutch plays in rallying from a 13-0 first-quarter deficit, including Baldwin’s 55-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Kyle Williams’ 49-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter that gave the Rebels the lead for good at 14-13.

“I couldn’t be more excited for that locker room,” said Marcus Arroyo, the third-year UNLV coach who won the Fremont Cannon for the first time. His teams lost to UNR in 2020 and 2021.

Baldwin’s clutch play came with the Wolf Pack pushing for the win in the final seconds. On fourth and goal from the 3, quarterback Nate Cox rolled right and threw to wide receiver Jamaal Bell. Baldwin darted inside, swatting the pass away a few strides from the goal line.

Baldwin, a sophomore from Houston, was in on eight tackles, broke up two passes and also had an interception.

“Awesome finish, especially for the seniors,” said Arroyo, whose team ended up 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Mountain West. “We went into the week all in and were 1,000% focused on the seniors, that cannon and finishing strong.”

Harrison Bailey, in a emergency role, helped spark the Rebels’ offense. The sophomore quarterback replaced injured starter Doug Brumfield (back) on the team’s third possession and was 16-for-27 passing for 209 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. In addition to the 49-yarder to Kyle Williams, he also found Nick Williams for a 30-yard TD.

“Harrison came in and stepped up big time,” Arroyo said. “A lot of guys came in, stepped up big time and they believed. That’s a big deal.”

UNLV’s final stand included stopping UNR twice on passes, including deflecting Cox’s third-down toss to tight end Cameron Zeidler.

Aidan Robbins ran 20 times for 87 yards for the Rebels, reaching 1,011 yards for the season. Nick Williams added five catches for 84 yards; Kyle Williams had four for 76 yards.

Daniel Gutierrez added field goals of 33 and 43 yards for UNLV. He finished the season18-for-19 and reached 55 field for his career, surpassing Nick Garritano as the school’s all-time leader.

For the Wolf Pack, 2-10 overall, 0-8 in the Mountain West, the loss was the 10th straight. “We’ll start first thing in the morning to make sure that doesn’t happen next year,” coach Ken Wilson told the Reno Gazette Journal.

Toa Taua led the Wolf Pack with 29 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown. Cox was 27-for-44 passing for 278 yards with a TD and an interception.