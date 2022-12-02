LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four UNLV football players have been recognized for their academic achievements by the College Sports Communicators.

The group, formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America, named linebackers Austin Ajiake and Kyle Beaudry, tight end Kaleo Ballungay and long snapper Walker Hardan to its Academic All-District Team.

Players are selected based on their academic achievements and their play on the field, according to a Friday news release from the group. To be eligible, players must hold at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or key reserve.

Ajiake, named for the second straight year, also was picked for the All-Mountain West’s first team. The senior from Fremont, California, ranked third in the nation with 132 tackles. He is a seven-time member of the Dean’s Honor List, has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies and is pursuing a master’s in urban leadership.

Beaudry, also a senior, made the team for the first time. A product of Liberty High School in Las Vegas, he has a 3.52 GPA in mechanical engineering. He made 51 tackles in 11 starts this fall.

Ballungay, a sophomore, also made the team for the first time. He has a 3.72 GPA in management. The Tracy, California, native played in every game and made three receptions for 21 yards. He also was a solid performer on special teams.

Hardan, a junior from Bothell, Washington, has a 3.76 GPA in marketing. He took over long-snapping duties after starter Rex Goossen was injured and appeared in 11 games. He is a four-time Dean’s Honor List member.

The CSC Academic All-America program recognizes players in in four divisions — NCAA I, NCAA II, NCAA III and NAIA. All-District honorees are placed on the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team selections will be announced in late December.