Former UNLV basketball coach Bill Bayno resigns from NBA’s Pacers

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - A historic $8 million philanthropic gift from the James J. Baumberger estate, which is the largest estate gift in UNLV Athletics history, will provide permanent and life-changing scholarship and strategic support for UNLV men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes.

“This gift is transformational in every regard,” said UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield. “The impact on our basketball programs and athletics department is monumental and what it will mean for student-athlete success is even more exciting. It is a tribute to the trajectory of UNLV Athletics and a testament to a true Rebel in Jim Baumberger who leaves us a life-changing legacy.”