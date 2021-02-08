Former UNLV basketball coach Bill Bayno resigns from NBA’s Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 16: Bill Bayno of the Indiana Pacers during warmups before the game against the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Munoz/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday that assistant coach Bill Bayno is resigning for personal and health reasons.

“I appreciate the impact Coach Bayno has had on our players and the Pacers organization over the last five years,” said Pacers Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren. “All of us at the Pacers wish him the very best as he transitions to his next chapter.”

Bayno coached the UNLV basketball program from 1995-2000 with a 94-65 record. The Runnin’ Rebels made the NCAA Tournament twice under Bayno, losing in the first round both times.

