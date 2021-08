LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Wes Reed was a fixture in the high school basketball community in Las Vegas. He died Sunday of complications due to Covid-19. Reed was 46 years old.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Runnin' Rebel Wes Reed. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HDttyyFLSi — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) August 23, 2021

Reed joined the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels as a walk-on in the mid ’90’s and played two years with the team. He was born and raised in Las Vegas and attended Chaparral High.

After college Reed stayed in Las Vegas and was very active in the coaching community with boys and girls teams at the high school and club teams.