LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five players fresh off their final season at UNLV have been selected as members of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.

Linebacker Austin Ajiake, long snapper Rex Goossen, wide receiver Nick Williams and defensive linemen Eliel Ehimare and Tavis Malakius were recognized for their achievements, which means they attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative grade point average of 3.2 (4 scale) and were starters or significant contributors during their final season (in this case, 2022).

The five represent a record for the Rebels program. In the honor society’s 17th season, 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership, a record for the number of members in a single year. The initiative has now honored 16,370 student-athletes since its inception, according to a Wednesday news release.

Players honored come from NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I, Division II, Division III or an NAIA college or university.