Diong scores 20 to carry UNLV past New Mexico 77-54

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mbacke Diong had a career-high 20 points as UNLV easily beat New Mexico 77-54. Diong hit 9 of 11 shots.

The win came hours after UNLV announced that starting point guard Marvin Coleman (6.7 ppg, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds) was out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his right leg.

Bryce Hamilton had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for UNLV. Nick Blake added 18 points. Caleb Grill had 10 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos. Valdir Manuel added 10 points. Bayron Matos had eight points and seven rebounds.