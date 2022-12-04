EJ Harkless works against San Diego’s Wayne McKinney in Saturday’s victory, moving the Rebels to 8-0. (UNLV Athletics)

SAN DIEGO — Make it eight victories without a loss. And mark that record up to mostly how the Rebels defend.

“Our success has been a result of how hard they are playing defensively,” coach Kevin Kruger said Saturday night after his unbeaten Rebels used two scoring spurts to bounce San Diego 95-78 at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Luis Rodriguez led four Rebels in double figures with a a career-best 19 points, but it was a stingy approach and pressure that made the difference, mainly in the first half.

Trailing 14-12 early, UNLV ran off a 13-0 spurt in a 2:30 span to take a 25-14 lead about nine minutes before intermission. Then the Rebels turned in a 12-2 outburst to close the half and lead 49-28 at halftime.

Overall, the Rebels finished with 10 steals and forced San Diego into 17 turnovers.

The Rebels had a solid edge in long-range shooting, too, making 13 of 27 3-pointers (48.1%) to 9-for-22 (40.9%) for San Diego.

“Tonight showed our growth,” Kruger said. “They are having fun right now. We had a week layoff, which was a concern. We weren’t sure how we were going to handle that.”

Offensively, they handled it pretty well. EJ Harkless added 17 points, Justin Webster had a season-high 16 and Jackie Johnson III added 12. UNLV shot 52.5% (31-for-59) to 46.8% (29-for-62) for San Diego. The Rebels also had 31 points off the fast break.

“We had guys doing a really good job running, getting to good spacing and creating good looks for each other,” Kruger said. “I think they had a lot of fun out there tonight.”

San Diego (5-4) had five players score 10 or more, led by Eric Williams Jr.’s 16 points and 14 rebounds.

UNLV returns home to play Hawaii on Wednesday. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.