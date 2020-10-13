Dates changed for two Rebel football games

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – Two of UNLV’s home football games have been moved to a Friday as the Mountain West announced selections by its network television partners.

The Rebels, who move into their new home at Allegiant Stadium this fall, will host Wyoming on Friday, Nov. 27 at a time to be determined while Boise State comes to town one week later with a kickoff time of 6:30 pm PT.

Seven of UNLV’s eight games will appear on national television, starting with the Oct. 24 season-opener vs. San Diego State in Carson, California, kicking off at 7:30 pm on CBS Sports Network. That is the first of three Rebel games picked up by CBS SN (at SDSU, vs. Fresno State and vs. Boise State) while four dates were selected by new MW partner FOX Sports networks (vs. UNR, at SJSU and at Colorado State on FS1 or FS2 and vs. Wyoming on FS1). Time and television information for the final regular-season game, at Hawai’i on Dec. 12, is still to be determined.

The Mountain West Football Championship will be played Dec. 19 and hosted by the institution with the highest winning percentage in conference-games only. FOX or FS1 will broadcast the title game.

Following Governor Sisolak’s new directive on gatherings, UNLV Athletics developed a plan to allow for a limited number of fans in attendance, which is pending approval from the Southern Nevada Health District and will also have to be approved by the state’s Department of Business & Industry. Fans who are not already season ticket holders and are interested in UNLV football tickets are encouraged to fill out this Ticket Interest Form.

2020 UNLV FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TV TIME

Oct. 24 at San Diego State CBSSN 7:30 pm

Oct. 31 UNR FS1/FS2 TBD*

Nov. 7 FRESNO STATE CBSSN 12:30 pm

Nov. 14 at San Jose State FS1/FS2 TBD*

Nov. 21 at Colorado State FS1/FS2 TBD*

Nov. 27+ WYOMING FS1 TBD*

Dec. 4+ BOISE STATE CBSSN 6:30 pm

Dec. 12 at Hawai’i TBD TBD

*Time will be announced by network 12 days before kickoff

+Friday game