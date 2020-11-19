Cole Anthony, son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony, drafted by Orlando Magic

BRISTOL, Conn. (KLAS) — While Las Vegas doesn’t have an NBA team, there was a major Las Vegas connection to a top draft pick. Cole Anthony — the son of former UNLV basketball star Greg Anthony — was drafted 15th overall by the Orlando Magic.

Cole Anthony was projected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 draft while he was still a senior in high school, but an injury-plagued freshman season at the University of North Carolina, pushed him just outside of the lottery pick range.

Cole Anthony still managed to put up 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game during his short stint as a Tar Heel.

🗣With the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…#NBADraft x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Wv7G9gGt0R — The Orlando (@OrlandoMagic) November 19, 2020

Cole’s stats even outpaced Greg’s numbers during his time at UNLV.

Greg was a part of the best team in UNLV history, and one of the best of all time in college basketball.

The 1989-90 Runnin’ Rebels won the national title, after a 35-5 season. The team then came back the next season, leading an undefeated charge to the national semi-finals, before losing to eventual champion Duke.

Greg Anthony ran the show for those teams, leading the team in assists from 1988-91.

Now, it’s time for his son to the spotlight, as he heads to a Magic team that narrowly made the playoffs, before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the opening rounds series.