Charles Williams makes academic football history at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a big day for the Chuck Wagon at UNLV. Standout running back Charles Williams has become the first UNLV football player in history to be voted an academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Williams returns as a Super Senior this fall and was announced Monday as one of four running backs on CoSIDA’s 2020-21 Academic All-America® Division I Football Teams.

The native of Fresno, California, and graduate of Bullard High School ranks fourth on UNLV’s career rushing list with 2,940 yards and needs 739 more to pass all-time leader Tim Cornett (2010-13). Williams will head into the 2021 season boasting the second-most rushing yards compiled on the FBS level among all active players.

Named in May as UNLV’s Mehdi Bouras Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Williams is pursuing his master’s degree in general studies after earning a bachelor’s in journalism & media studies in 2020. He has earned a spot on the Mountain West Academic All-Conference Team for fourconsecutive years and was a member of the Dean’s Honor List his last four semesters as an undergraduate.

“I am so proud of Chuck for becoming the first UNLV football player ever named Academic All-American,” said UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo. “This is an incredible achievement. He is an example of everything we are now trying to accomplish with this program: excellence on the field, excellence in the classroom, and excellence in the community. Chuck has demonstrated leadership in all three categories. It is also important to note and credit the academic support staff here at UNLV, who all work tirelessly to make sure our players are in a position to succeed. Chuck is proof that the formula is working.”

Williams, who last month became just the second Rebel football player to earn Academic All-District in back-to-back years, is the first UNLV student-athlete to be voted CoSIDA Academic All-America since women’s soccer player Lily Sender in 2016. Overall, he becomes the 32nd such honoree from the Rebels dating back to the school’s first winner, baseball pitcher Dan Fischer, in 1978.