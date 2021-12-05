Bouyea scores 30 to lead San Francisco past UNLV 83-62

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 30 points as San Francisco won its seventh straight game to open the season, routing UNLV 83-62. Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels with 25 points.

QUOTABLE: “We fought for 30 minutes, but that’s not enough. The message to the team was pretty clear and is an easy one going forward. That point in practice that you feel tired, that point in the game you are feeling tired… 30 minutes just isn’t enough. They made some shots early and we could have folded pretty quick but we fought back to end the first half. Again, it just wasn’t enough and it got away there toward the end.” – UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger

NOTES:– USF improved to 6-0 at home this season.- It marked the 16th time the two schools have met in men’s basketball but the first time at USF since 1975.- UNLV shot 51.7% in the first half, but only 25.0% in the second.- USF shot 50.0% in the second half and 45.8% for the game.- USF out-rebounded UNLV 46-29 and scored 42 points in the paint to the Runnin’ Rebels’ 24.- UNLV’s bench outscored USF’s 40-12.- USF led at halftime, 40-37.- UNLV has made at least one 3-pointer in a NCAA-record 1,138 straight games.

NEXT FOR THE RUNNIN’ REBELS: UNLV will return to Las Vegas for two games next week, however those will be at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena as the Thomas & Mack Center hosts the National Finals Rodeo. The Runnin’ Rebels will face Seattle on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Hartford on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m.