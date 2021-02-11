Boise St. tops UNLV 78-66; Hamilton with 26 for Rebels

UNLV Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNLV SCORES

BOISE, Idaho — Emmanuel Akot came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Boise State to a 78-66 win over UNLV on Thursday night, giving coach Leon Rice his 213th victory.

Rice, in his 11th season at BSU, tied Bobby Dye (1983-1995) for the most wins in Broncos history.

Abu Kigab had 14 points for Boise State (15-4, 11-3 Mountain West Conference), which won it’s eighth-straight at home. Mladen Armus added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 26 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-10, 5-6). Caleb Grill added 14 points. David Jenkins Jr. had 12 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories