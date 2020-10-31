Battle for Fremont Cannon; Rebels take on Wolf Pack

UNLV REBELS (0-1/0-1 Mountain West)

vs.

UNR (1-0/1-0 Mountain West)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

KICKOFF: 7:40 pm PT

SITE: Allegiant Stadium (65,000/Artificial), Las Vegas, NV

TV: FS1 (Alex Faust & Petros Papadakis)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer and Caleb Herring)

ONLINE: Live Stats at www.unlvrebels.com

SATURDAY’S PREVIEW: BATTLE FOR THE FREMONT CANNON

It’s a historic week in Las Vegas as UNLV (0-1/0-1) prepares to make its debut inside the Rebels’ new home at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night … The inaugural game is made even more significant by the opponent as UNLV hosts in-state rival UNR (1-0/1-0) in what will be the first meeting of the state’s only two collegiate football programs on the actual anniversary of the Silver State’s admission to the Union on Oct. 31, 1864 (the official state holiday — Nevada Day — is now observed on the final Friday each October) … The winner of the game will also earn three points in the Silver State Series presented by IBEW Local 401 and Nevada Donor Network … The Rebels will also be making their first appearance on FS1 as part of the Mountain West’s new partnership with FOX Sports Networks … The only previous time UNLV appeared on a FOX-branded channel was a trip to Arizona State on Sept. 13, 2008, when the Rebs upset the 13th-ranked Sun Devils in Tempe on Fox Sports Net … Saturday marks the home debut of new UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo who was hired by UNLV in December after helping Oregon win the Pac-12 Championship (and then Rose Bowl) as offensive coordinator … UNLV’s previous 11 head coaches went 6-5 in their home debuts … The Rebels are 32-20 all-time in home lid-lifters, including wining the last two … UNLV has not won three consecutive home openers since taking five straight from 1991-95 as members of the Big West … Allegiant Stadium is the fourth home of UNLV football (and the closest to campus at three miles away) … The Rebels downed St. Mary’s in their inaugural home game played at old Cashman Field in 1968; won their first game at Butcher Memorial Field vs. Southern Utah in 1970; and lost to Weber State in mid-season 1971 when opening up Sam Boyd Stadium (then known as Las Vegas Stadium), which became the program’s home for the next half-century.

REBELS vs. WOLF PACK NOTES…

Despite last year’s 33-30 overtime win by UNLV in Reno (the first meeting in the long series that went to overtime) and the most-recent version played in Las Vegas, which featured the largest comeback in Rebel history (trailed 23-0 in the first half), UNR holds a 26-19 lead in the series … The 45 meetings, which include 31 straight years in a rivalry that permanently became an annual event in 1989, are by far the most UNLV has had with any opponent … UNLV head coaches are 5-6 in their first meeting with the Wolf Pack … Two first-year Rebel assistants spent a considerable amount of time at UNR: RBs coach Scott Baumgartner handled the Pack QBs in 2004 and the WRs from 2005-12; while OL coach Cameron Norcross was an All-Big West performer at the school in 1998 and went on to be a part of the UNR coaching staff from 2001-11.