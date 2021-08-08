AP source: Missouri hiring Reed-Francois from UNLV as AD

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 15: UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announces the firing of the men’s head basketball coach Marvin Menzies during a news conference at UNLV on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(AP) — Missouri is hiring UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois to be its next AD. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the school is expected to make the move official soon.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement was being finalized.

Reed-Francois, who has been at UNLV since 2017, will replace Jim Sterk, who stepped down two weeks ago.

She will become the second woman to be hired as an athletic director in the Southeastern Conference and the first at one of the league’s 13 public schools.

Candice Storey Lee was named AD at Vanderbilt, the SEC’s lone private school, last year.