LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Halloween night game between UNLV and UNR will be special. It will mark the first time fans have been allowed to attend a game at Allegiant Stadium — college or pro.

And the stadium’s Twitter account is hyping the show a little bit more, releasing this image of the field, with Rebel end zones and the UNLV logo on the 50 yard line.

About 2,000 fans will be in attendance for the game, with the Fremont Cannon at stake.

For more on the plan for fans at the game, see: