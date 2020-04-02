30th Anniversary of Runnin’ Rebels National Championship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – April 2 marks the 30th anniversary of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels winning the National Championship. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now was in Denver covering the Rebels and has thoughts and insights into the game and what it meant for Las Vegas.
UNLV beat Duke 103-73 and set a couple of NCAA records that still stand. It was the largest margin of victory ever in a Championship game (30 points) and UNLV is the only team to ever score 100 points or more in the title game.
The National Championship win by the Rebels brought the Las Vegas community together and created great passion and unity in the valley.