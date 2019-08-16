Web Extra: Rebels Randall Grimes hoping to make the big catch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Randall Grimes has taken the long road to come home. He played one season in Southern California for the USC Trojans, then verbally committed to Minnesota. Now, after leaving the Trojans he will begin play for his hometown Rebels of UNLV.

Grimes played his high school football at Desert Pines in Las Vegas where he was rated as a 4-Star athlete and as the 11th top player in the nation at his position. He initially turned down offers from BYU, Utah, Nebraska and UNLV before choosing the Trojans.

8 News Now Sports Reporter Jon Tritch talked to Grimes about his return to Las Vegas. This is the unedited interview.