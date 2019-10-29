Web Extra: T.J. talks Runnin’ Rebel basketball and new season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV basketball begins its new season in one week when it takes on Purdue Ft. Wayne at the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday November 5.

There is tons of promise with new coach T.J. Otzelberger, who comes to UNLV from South Dakota State. Otzelberger met with the media following Tuesday’s practice and talked about a variety of issues involving the Rebels and their upcoming history.

UNLV basketball has a history of success, winning the National Championship in 1990, but that was nearly 30 years ago and the Runnin’ Rebels are hoping to recapture that magic soon.