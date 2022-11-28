LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada Las Vegas has fired football head coach Marcus Arroyo.

Arroyo had two years remaining on his contract. As head coach, he had a three-year record of 7-23 (.233), including 5-17 in Mountain West play.

After a Saturday win, the Rebels are 5-7 this season after a 4-1 start.

“We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons,” Director of Athletics Erick Harper said. “His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended. However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Arroyo will continue to be paid out for the remainder of his contract which will be approximately $2.3 million, according to Harper.

UNLV said a national search for the next head football coach would begin immediately. In the meantime Associate head coach and linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson will be the interim head coach.