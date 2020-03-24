1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump hopes country will be reopened by Easter amid outbreak Nevada COVID-19 cases rise to 278
Live Now
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Two-Minute Sports: Tuesday March 24, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell of 8 News Now with today’s Two-Minute Sports. Certainly, it’s a slow time right now with the coronavirus shutdown, but still some news to talk about. The 2020 Olympics in Japan has been delayed until 2021.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the entire NHL is on pause right now. The are no projections about when the league may restart, or if it will at all.

Construction continues on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful that the NFL season will start on time and that everybody will be healthy. UNLV sports is on hold until the fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories