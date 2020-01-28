Two Minute Sports: Kobe Bryant, Knights AHL team and Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talks about the latest on the helicopter crash in Los Angeles that killed 9 people, including former LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Still no word on what caused the crash and we may not know for months. Tuesday Jan 28, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights ownership are looking at buying an American Hockey League (AHL) team. The plan is to find a team that they could move to Las Vegas. Currently the Knights top minor-league affiliate is in Chicago. It is unlikely that the Chicago Wolves are the team the Knights are looking at purchasing.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain 1 point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl this Sunday.