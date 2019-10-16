Tiger Woods to write memoir

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods speaks at a press conference ahead of the start of the British Open golf championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Tiger Woods is writing what he describes as his definitive story in a memoir titled “Back.” HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods. Still be determined is when it will be published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

JUPITER, Fla. (CNN) — Tiger Woods may be trading the golf club for a pen for a little while. The 15-time major champ says he’s working on writing a memoir, which will provide the “definitive story” of his life.

Harpercollins has the rights to the book. It will contain stories about his initial rise to stardom, dealing with injuries, his personal issues and his comeback — winning The Masters in April.

According to Woods, the book will be made up of his words and his thoughts, but there’s no word on when the book will be released.

Woods will return to his day job later this month at a skins game in Japan. He’ll also take part in the PGA Tour’s latest event, the ZOZO Championship on October 24th.