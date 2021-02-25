Tickets for Pennzoil 400 race sold out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets for the Pennzoil 400 race on March 7 are sold out, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway says. The race is part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Due to the latest decision by local health officials, only 12,500 fans are allowed at the outdoor speedway, which typically seats 80,000. This is less than Gov. Steve Sisolak’s current 20% capacity guideline.

The numbers are not nearly what they’d hoped to have.

“This is the first time in my professional career that I’ve been disappointed about having a sellout,” said Chris Powell, general manager of the speedway. “The Southern Nevada Health District has overruled Governor Sisolak, and I think that you know, what we’re running up against is something that I think a lot of municipalities have run up against, and you’ve got a lot of bureaucrats making a lot of very powerful decisions that I don’t believe they’re capable of making. I believe this is a slap in the face of Governor Sisolak. It’s really a sad day, I believe. I was able to have a conversation with the governor, and I’ll let you ask him what he thinks of this, but I think it’s fairly safe to say that when the man says 20%, and when an agency in Southern Nevada, in effect overrules him, I think you can probably guess what he thought about that.”