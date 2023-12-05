LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL announced $1.2 million in grants to Las Vegas nonprofits on Tuesday, launching the Super Bowl Legacy Grant program.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee President & CEO Sam Joffray released the names of 29 recipients of “Pregame Grants,” which average $41,379. The NFL’s total investment will reach $3 million when another round of 29 “Game Day Grants” are announced later, totaling $1.8 million.

That adds up to 58 grants for the communities hosting Super Bowl LVIII. It’s the latest in a series of NFL programs to benefit communities, schools and small businesses in advance of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII Kickoff Brunch on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Both sets of grants offer “unrestricted funding for projects and programs to permanently improve the lives of Southern Nevadans in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; education; health and wellness; social justice; youth and young adults.”

The list of recipients for Pregame Grants, in alphabetical order:

100 Black Men of Las Vegas

Communities in Schools of Nevada

Cultural Diversity Foundation

East Valley Family Services

Golden Rainbow

Green Our Planet

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas

Hannah Brown Community Development Corporation

Healthy Asian Pacific Islander Medical Center

HELP of Southern Nevada

HopeLink of Southern Nevada

Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada

Kline Veterans Fund

Las Vegas Urban League

Latin Chamber of Commerce Community Foundation

Leaders In Training

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada

Nevada Youth Challenge Program

Public Education Foundation

SafeNest

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority

Spread the Word Nevada

Teach for America Las Vegas

The Chef Jeff Project

The Just One Project

Three Square

United Way of Southern Nevada Emergency Fund

Urban Chamber of Commerce

The grant program is a partnership between the NFL Foundation, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee Charities and its partners to create a positive, lasting impact in the Las Vegas valley.

The NFL Foundation, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee Charities, and four partner organizations — Bank of America, Bank of Nevada, PNC Bank, and United Way of Southern Nevada — matched funds to widen the impact.

Additional grants are planned across two award categories:

up to $5,800 to enhance projects, programs, or initiatives with legacy impact

up to $58,000 supporting projects and programs that will extend a permanent impact on its beneficiaries

Nevada nonprofits interested in applying can find eligibility requirements and further information by visiting https://lvsuperbowlhc.com/legacy. The Game Day Grant application period is open from Dec. 5, 2023, to Jan. 5, 2024, with recipients to be announced during the week of Super Bowl LVIII.