LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL announced $1.2 million in grants to Las Vegas nonprofits on Tuesday, launching the Super Bowl Legacy Grant program.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee President & CEO Sam Joffray released the names of 29 recipients of “Pregame Grants,” which average $41,379. The NFL’s total investment will reach $3 million when another round of 29 “Game Day Grants” are announced later, totaling $1.8 million.
That adds up to 58 grants for the communities hosting Super Bowl LVIII. It’s the latest in a series of NFL programs to benefit communities, schools and small businesses in advance of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.
Both sets of grants offer “unrestricted funding for projects and programs to permanently improve the lives of Southern Nevadans in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; education; health and wellness; social justice; youth and young adults.”
The list of recipients for Pregame Grants, in alphabetical order:
- 100 Black Men of Las Vegas
- Communities in Schools of Nevada
- Cultural Diversity Foundation
- East Valley Family Services
- Golden Rainbow
- Green Our Planet
- Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas
- Hannah Brown Community Development Corporation
- Healthy Asian Pacific Islander Medical Center
- HELP of Southern Nevada
- HopeLink of Southern Nevada
- Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates
- Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada
- Kline Veterans Fund
- Las Vegas Urban League
- Latin Chamber of Commerce Community Foundation
- Leaders In Training
- Lutheran Social Services of Nevada
- Nevada Youth Challenge Program
- Public Education Foundation
- SafeNest
- Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority
- Spread the Word Nevada
- Teach for America Las Vegas
- The Chef Jeff Project
- The Just One Project
- Three Square
- United Way of Southern Nevada Emergency Fund
- Urban Chamber of Commerce
The grant program is a partnership between the NFL Foundation, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee Charities and its partners to create a positive, lasting impact in the Las Vegas valley.
The NFL Foundation, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee Charities, and four partner organizations — Bank of America, Bank of Nevada, PNC Bank, and United Way of Southern Nevada — matched funds to widen the impact.
Additional grants are planned across two award categories:
- up to $5,800 to enhance projects, programs, or initiatives with legacy impact
- up to $58,000 supporting projects and programs that will extend a permanent impact on its beneficiaries
Nevada nonprofits interested in applying can find eligibility requirements and further information by visiting https://lvsuperbowlhc.com/legacy. The Game Day Grant application period is open from Dec. 5, 2023, to Jan. 5, 2024, with recipients to be announced during the week of Super Bowl LVIII.