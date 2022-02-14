Nevada sportsbooks win $15.4M on record $179.8M in Super Bowl bets

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada sportsbooks took a record $179.8 million in wagers on the Super Bowl, and won $15.4 million — the third-highest total in records going back to 2013.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday in a game that looked like it might be headed for overtime until the Rams’ defense took control. the Rams were a 4-point favorite.

The $15.4 million win amounted to 8.6% of the total bet on the game, which is the fifth-highest percentage win by sportsbooks in the past 10 Super Bowls.

The money bet on the Super Bowl eclipsed the record from 2018, when books took $158.5 million in bets on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. the Eagles stunned the Patriots, 41-33, and sportsbooks made their smallest profit on the game — $1.1 million.