Fans place big bets on Super Bowl LV, hold socially distanced celebration at Westgate SuperBook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Westgate SuperBook was the place to be Super Bowl Sunday as hundreds headed out to place their bets, but the scene was a lot smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It may be the first Super Bowl we’ve celebrated during a pandemic, but people still managed to have a great time while socially distancing.

Westgate officials told 8 News Now the biggest bet of the day came in around 7:30 Sunday morning at $325,000 on Kansas City. Otherwise, bets were fairly balanced, though the Chiefs were originally favored by 3.5 points.

Many said they were rooting for Kansas City, but just couldn’t bring themselves to bet against Tom Brady.

“It’s going to sound cheesy, but I had a dream last night,” Tamba Bay fan Ruben Bueno said ahead of the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over Kansas City Sunday. “That Brady was going to win today and I was like you know what, I’ll take that as a sign.”

“Enjoy Life,” Chiefs fan Elijah Kajar added. “Don’t bet against Brady.”

Westgate staff members followed strict protocols through the day to keep fans safe and healthy. This included mask requirements, temperature checks and a 25% capacity cap.

“It’s totally different than years past but I expected an atmosphere in here,” SuperBook Executive Vice President Jay Kornegay said of this year’s changes. “I expected electricity because Americans love football. Americans love betting on football, and they didn’t disappoint today.”

“I think people are adjusting to the new climate,” Kajar added. “With the options to beat COVID people are here, people are out.”

Westgate officials said last year the SuperBook hosted about 10,000 guests on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, while about 500 people attended in a socially distanced manner in 2021.